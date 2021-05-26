Sony Talks About Releasing Mobile Games Based on First Party PlayStation IPs

Sony's PlayStation division has been on the rise for years now, and a large part of the success could be attributed to all the exclusive games that PlayStation consoles have. Now, it seems like Sony is looking to bring some of the games to the mobile platforms.

During a Sony corporate strategy meeting, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said the following, courtesy of GameSpot.

Mobile is just one of the areas we are exploring to reach millions of gamers beyond our platforms.

You Could Soon Enjoy Sony IPs on Your Smartphones

He continued and talked about how,

PlayStation has a huge catalog of diverse first-party IP that can transition to smartphone gaming and complement our AAA games or live service games. We are exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises so please stay tuned.

This is not the first time Sony will be exploring the mobile platform for games. The company brought Uncharted Fortune Hunter on mobile back in 2016, but we have not seen any first-party franchise land on the smartphones ever since that. However, now it seems like Sony might have some big plans regarding bringing their IPs on the phone. Sony has a long list of franchises to pick from; we have God of War, Uncharted, Spider Man, Horizon, Ghost of Tsushima, and many more, and having some of these on mobile platforms would be delightful. However, this is not the first time Sony would be stepping out of the PlayStation console; the company previously launched Horizon Zero Dawn on PC and recently released Days Gone on PC, with more games coming over to the PC as well.

If this works out, this could give mobile gaming a whole new push as you would be getting more and more amazing games on your smartphones, and with mobile hardware becoming incredibly powerful, we believe that Sony and both Apple and Google can benefit massively from having their games on the platforms.

Currently, we are looking at all talks, but we will update you as there is more information on this story in the future. Which of the first-party Sony games would you like to have on your smartphone?