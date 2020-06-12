Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 Design Resembles the iPad Pro in These Fresh Renders, While Also Detailing Some Specifications

It’s known for some time that Samsung is reportedly preparing two premium tablets; one being the Galaxy Tab S7 while the other one the slightly larger Galaxy Tab S7+. With the renders of the Galaxy Tab S7 leaked, we can now take a closer look at one version and see how much effort Samsung made when it comes to the design, as well as some aesthetic similarities with the 2020 iPad Pro.

Samsung’s Upcoming Tablet Shows off Slim Bezels From All Four Sides, a Change in the Front Camera Positioning, and More

All thanks to the collaboration with Steve McFly and Pigtou, we can now have a closer look at the Galaxy Tab S7. From the front, you can be forgiven if you thought that this was an iPad Pro because those slim bezels are a dead giveaway that Samsung has taken a design pointer from Apple’s handbook. However, the Korean giant has at least changed the front camera position, which is now located on the other side of the tablet in landscape orientation.

Hopefully, it won’t make things complicated if users want to switch to reading mode with the camera enabled for conference calls. As for the dimensions, the Galaxy Tab S7 measures 253.7mm x 165.3mm x 6.3mm, making the slate only slightly bigger and thicker than its predecessor, as well as the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro. There are also antenna lines at the top and bottom, but they are present at the backside, giving the front side a much cleaner, seamless look. The edges also appear to be flatter, meaning that the Galaxy Tab S7 should be easier to grip.









According to a previous specifications leak, the upcoming tablet will sport a hefty 7760mAh battery, making it slightly larger than the 7040mAh cell present in the Galaxy Tab S6. That would explain why the Galaxy Tab S7 is thicker than the previous-generation model. Other hardware information is unavailable at this stage, but we believe that both this model and the larger Galaxy Tab S7+ will be equipped with a Snapdragon 865 as well as provide 5G support right off the bat.

As for when potential customers will be able to see the tablets live, it’s possible Samsung announces both versions during its online Unpacked event, where the company is also scheduled to unveil the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Plus and possibly the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

News Source: Pigtou