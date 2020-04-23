New Resident Evil 2 Remake Mod Adds Physical Dress Simulation Alongside ‘Feminine’ Movement for Claire

A brand-new Resident Evil 2 Remake mod has been released which a new physical model for Claire alongside ‘feminine’ movement of some body parts.

A good day for Claire fans – this new mod for Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 2 adds allows for real physical simulation of Claire’s dress, complete with independent movement of some of her body parts.

We’ve included some images alongside an animated gif showing off the new ‘Real Dress’ mod for Claire down below:







Those interested can download this Resident Evil 2 Remake mod via Nexusmods.

Resident Evil 2 Remake is available now for PC and consoles. Capcom released the remake last year.