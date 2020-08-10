Qualcomm Believes U.S. Huawei Sanctions Restrict Access To $8 Billion Market

Trade tensions between the United States and China, spurred by geopolitical differences have put Chinese and American companies in the crosshairs of their two countries' governments' parlaying in international politics. At the center of the dispute is Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co., which has come under strict American scrutiny following its violation of U.S. laws relating to business engagements with Iran and due to China's controversial National Security Law.

For Huawei, fresh U.S. sanctions that were announced earlier this year cut off the company's vital access to leading-edge semiconductors or chips, that will power high-end smartphones of today and the future. These, as per a Wall Street Journal report that surfaced last week have caused quite a stir at Qualcomm Incorporated - who as per The Journal, is actively trying to convince American lawmakers to let it sell smartphone connectivity products for fifth-generation (5G) networks to Huawei.

Qualcomm Reportedly Wants to Sell Snapdragon Chipsets to Huawei Now That Flagship Kirin SoCs Cannot Be Developed

Qualcomm Convinced That Huawei's Ability To Procure Leading-Edge Smartphone Connectivity Products From Samsung and MediaTek Will Render U.S. Sanctions Ineffective

The details of the report that surfaced on Friday reveal that Qualcomm believes that should American sanctions continue to prohibit it from doing business with Huawei, then Asian firms will supply Huawei with the chips and modules necessary to enable Huawei's smartphones to access 5G networks. This will enable Qualcomm's Asian competitors – MediaTek Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. – to gain easy access to a market potentially worth $8 billion believes Qualcomm.

Following the Department of Commerce's decision to restrict Huawei's access to advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes, Qualcomm is only one of the few companies in the world that can bring connectivity products built through these processes to consumers. The products in question cover products such as smartphone modems and radio front-end (RF Front End) modules which are built by foundries such as the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

The U.S. sanctions come at a time when 5G network providers aim to use two different radio frequency bands for enabling consumers to connect to their stations. Termed as sub-6 (FR1, <6GHz) and mmWave (FR2, millimeter-wave) by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), the pair are collectively referred to as 5G NR (New Radio) and each of them has different performance implications.

Trade-offs between the two range between coverage area offered and the overall network performance. Due to the lower frequencies involved, sub-6 has a longer range and therefore saves carrier costs for deployment. However, due to the higher frequencies involved, the mmWave band offers users improved network performance, which comes at the cost of propagation since the nature of the frequencies does not allow for easy object penetration or travel over long distances.

With the global rollout of 5G networks commencing, state regulators all over the world are beginning to grant commercial entities access to the mmWave spectrum for fulfilling consumer needs. Yet, this access will not mark the first time this tricky spectrum has been used for technological applications.

The mmWave band, which falls in the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) Extremely High-Frequency classification of bands ranging between 30GHz to 300GHz, is also used for inter-satellite communication, astronomy, satellite remote sensing, active radar homing (ARH) missiles and non-lethal military systems for area denial and crowd control.

Despite stringent government constraints, Qualcomm's management is still optimistic about its ability to conduct business with Huawei. Whether this will involve 5G products is uncertain, and depends on whether the Department of Commerce sees merit in the company's arguments.