Pokémon HOME Available Now on Nintendo Switch; Allows Transfer of Previously Unobtainable Pokémon in Sword and Shield

Nintendo has made Pokemon HOME available now for the Nintendo Switch and first-time users are granted a level 5 Pikachu.

HOME is a cloud service designed as a hub where all Pokémon are gathered. By linking the same Nintendo Account to both the Nintendo Switch version and mobile version of Pokémon HOME, players can access the same Pokémon Boxes on both versions. Pokemon HOME allows users to move and trade Pokemon between compatible games.

Pokémon HOME supports connectivity with Pokemon Let's go Pikachu, Let's Go Eevee, Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. Both the Nintendo Switch version and mobile device version of Pokémon HOME support connectivity with the Nintendo 3DS software Pokémon Bank. According to Nintendo, there are plans support Pokémon GO in the future as well.





The HOME is run by Grand Oak and first-time users of the game are gifted a level 5 Pikachu. In addition, when logging in on the mobile version of HOME, users are granted either a Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle.

According to Pokémon website Serebii, 35 Pokémon that were previously unobtainable in both Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield can now be put in the games, This also includes all Kantonian and Alolan forms.

Pokémon will be registered to the National Pokédex when you deposit them in the Boxes in Pokémon HOME. If you move a Pokémon that can Mega Evolve or Gigantamax, then these forms will be registered, too! In the National Pokédex, you’ll be able to see Pokédex entries from various different games in one place.

Pokémon HOME is available for free but Nintendo is also offering a Premium plan that offers additional features.

For more information about Pokémon Home, please visit Nintendo's official website right here.