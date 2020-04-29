Origin PC Has Announces The LUDICROUS PC: A High-End PC in a Drive-able Chassis!

Origin PC In collaboration with YouTube content creator, MKBHD, created the Apollo 1/2. The Apollo 1/2 is a LUDICROUS PC desktop that is inspired by the Tesla Model S. Installed in this chassis is an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI, allowing this PC to easily play the latest games or be a fantastic centerpiece for any room. Besides the powerful components that are installed inside this unique case, the Ludicrous PC allows for customization according to the buyer's preferences.

The LUDICROUS PC has some fantastic components installed, but a key feature is a fact that this car-themed PC can actually drive and also includes working headlights and a working horn

The LUDICROUS PC comes in white, black, blue, or red and with either black or silver turbine wheels. While users are easily able to configure the color scheme on the outer chassis. The internal components seemingly only have a single configuration with no options to exclude certain components.

Installed inside, this chassis features a Ryzen 9 3900X processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card. These powerful components are cooled using a custom water loop, and this allows these components to maintain a cool temperature while even under the most extensive workloads.

One fantastic feature of this PC is the ability to drive in either reverse or forward. This allows this PC to have working headlights and a working horn. As a precaution, Origin PC warns that a child should only drive the LUDICROUS PC under adult supervision. This warning is to avoid crashing or slamming the vehicle to protect the powerful components inside the chassis. This chassis also features support for Corsair's iCUE in the form of RGB strips underneath the car. This software allows for advanced RGB lighting effects as well as the ability to synchronize these effects across all of your compatible devices.

This PC also comes with a remote to quickly turn off or reset the PC. The Tesla Premium battery supplies the fantastic feature of being able to drive this PC. Another car option you can easily customize is a Tesla labeled car cover as well as a Tesla license plate. Will all the possibilities included this PC is priced at $13.373 and is stated to take anywhere from 24 days to 26 days in shipping.