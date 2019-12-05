Over the last few weeks, we have shared several OnePlus 7 and 7T deals, including discounts on the Pro variants. However, this is the first time we are seeing an offer on the creme de la creme of this series - the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition. Pro McLaren "delivers a next-level viewing experience, thanks to its smooth 90Hz display," OnePlus writes.

"Featuring the latest in fast charging technology and a versatile triple camera, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren offers fast and smooth performance without compromise."

The current discount isn't a big offer, as is always the case with OP McLaren editions, but add in free shipping and it's not such a bad deal especially for those in the UK since there the official prices hit over $1000 (or £799 compared to $899.99 in the US).

Get OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition for $839.99 with code GBOP7TPMKL

Featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G, OnePlus says this McLaren edition enables next generation connectivity today. As with previous editions, this one too borrows the aesthetics from the limited-production McLaren Speedtail, featuring "resilient carbon fiber" that gives a "track-inspired appearance and ultra-premium feel, finished with a subtle accent line in McLaren’s hallmark papaya orange racing tint."

Some of the specs include:

90 Hz Fluid Display, HDR10+

3120 x 1440 Pixels 516 PPI

Back: 3D Corning Gorilla Glass

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (Octa-core, 7nm, up to 2.96 GHz), with Qualcomm AI Engine

12 GB + 256 GB UFS 3.0

Adreno 640

Sony IMX586 48 MP Ultra wide triple camera with Telephoto and Ultra Wide Angle Lens (UltraShot, Nightscape, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, HDR, AI Scene Detection, RAW Image)

Warp Charge 30T

4085 mAh Battery

Ports: USB 3.1 GEN1, Type-C, Support standard Type-C earphone, Dual nano-SIM slot

OxygenOS based on Android 10

Audio: Dual Stereo Speakers, Noise cancellation support, Dolby Atmos

Networks: FDD-LTE: B1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,13,17,18,19,20,25,26,28,29,32,66 | TDD-LTE: B34,38,39,40,41 | TD-SCDMA: B34,39 | UMTS: B1,2,4,5,8,9,19 | CDMA: BC0,BC1 | GSM: B2,3,5,8

In the box: OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, Warp Charge 30 Power Adapter, Warp Charge Type-C Cable (Support USB 2.0), Quick Start Guide, Welcome Letter, Safety Information and Warranty Card, McLaren Protective Case, Screen Protector (pre-applied), SIM Tray Ejector

Head over to this link to get OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition for $839.99 with code GBOP7TPMKL. Remember, you need to be signed in to see the coupon box.

Other OP7 offers live right now:

Note: free shipping offer is valid for for UK, US, and most of EU. Please confirm on the product page for other addresses.