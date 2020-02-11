OnePlus 7T has been selling like hot cakes since its release, which isn't surprising as the company has managed to hit the perfect balance between high-end specs and a comparatively affordable price tag.

Gearbest is currently offering a discount on the 256GB variant of this latest OnePlus creation, which didn't see any offers during the holidays. OnePlus doesn't sell the 256GB variant in the US or the UK, but as a price comparison the 128GB variant officially goes for $599, making the current offer of $525.99 for the 256GB variant quite a strong one.

Get OnePlus 7T (International) for $525.99 with code GBOP7TG8256

Here is how to avail this discount on OnePlus 7T:

Head over to this link for OP7T. Go to the cart by clicking on View My Cart. On the next screen, click on the Check Out button. Enter coupon code GBOP7TG8256 in the Apply Coupon box in the lower-left corner (you need to be signed in to see this). Click on Place Order to move to the payment screen.

Featuring the highly talked about 90Hz refresh rate, OnePlus 7T brings a few small upgrades to OnePlus 7. OP7T features a 6.55-inch screen, HDR 10+, Snapdragon 855 Plus, and an ultra-wide triple camera setup with 2X telephoto, Warp Charge 30T, along with other feature upgrades.

OP7T has received amazing reviews since its release, with Business Insider calling it the "best smartphone you can buy in 2019." It isn't surprising to see that despite delivering frequent upgrades, users are responding well to OnePlus 7T as this is probably the only flagship maker delivering up-to-date hardware and pairing it with timely updated software.

6.55-inch optic AMOLED screen

Snapdragon 855 Plus 2.84GHz Octa Core

Adreno 640 GPU

Back camera setup: 48 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1/2", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS | 12 MP, f/2.2, 51mm (telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom | 16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide), AF]

Front camera: 16 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1", 1.0µm, Auto-HDR, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS

3800mAh battery

30W Warp flash charge

Android 10

Networks: FDD-LTE: B1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,13,17,18,19,20,26,28,29 | TDD-LTE: B34,38,39,40,41 | TD-SCDMA: B34, B39 | UMTS: B1,2,4,5,8,9,19 | CDMA: BC0, BC1 | GSM: B2.3.5, 8

Head over to this link to get OnePlus 7T 256GB (international, unlocked) for just $525.99 with code GBOP7TG8256.