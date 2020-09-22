  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Crunches 122 MH/s in Ethereum As Mining Performance Leaks Out

The mining performance of NVIDIA's fastest graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3090 has leaked out. Spotted by I_Leak_VN over at Facebook, the mining performance was measured in the Ethereum mining algorithm where the chip scored a seriously impressive performance output but that alone does not make the card that good of a deal for miners.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Delivers Impressive ETH Mining Performance, Up To 122 MH/s

There are reports of a resurgence in the mining segment which might cause inflated prices and lower stock for upcoming graphics cards so the leaked benchmarks might not come out as great news for all the consumers waiting to get hands-on new graphics cards. This is mainly because if mining does kick-off, then crypto miners are going to flock the market to get whatever GPU they can get their hands on hence causing even further stock outage of the RTX 3080 & RTX 3090 cards than the one we saw at launch day.

ZOTAC Received Almost 20,000 Orders For The GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity On A Single Retail Outlet

As for the mining performance itself, the GeForce RTX 3090 has a mining rate of up to 122 MH/s out of the box in Ethereum. The performance is based on stock numbers for the card which still makes it almost 49% faster than the GeForce RTX 3080 results we got to see a week back. The RTX 3080 scored around 82-84 MH/s at stock and up to 92-93 MH/s when overclocked.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ethereum Mining Performance Leaks Out

The leaker doesn't state which mining algorithm was he running for Ethereum. The previous one for the GeForce RTX 3080 was using the DaggerHashimoto algorithm so if the RTX 3090 results are based on a different algorithm, then the comparisons are useless.

While the card boasts some impressive mining performance, it should be noted that there are certain factors due to which it might not be a good buy for miners. First of all, is the price which being $1500 US doesn't make for a great perf/$ value in the mining segment. Second is the huge power consumption which can be reverted by undervolting the card via software tweaks which would yield almost similar performance for higher power savings but even then, the cost and wattage don't add up to a very sensible range.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card Specifications

The RTX 3090 features some insane specifications such as 82 SM units which results in a total of 10496 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, the card also comes packed with next-gen RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The card has a base clock of 1400 MHz and a boost clock of 1700 MHz with a TDP of 350W.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ultra-Enthusiast Graphics Card Benchmarks Leak Out, Up To 50% Faster Than The RTX 2080 Ti in 3DMark

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card Official Specs

In terms of memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 comes packed with 24 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3090 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.5 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 936 Gbps.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
Transistors17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores48645888870410496
TMUs / ROPsTBATBA272 / 96TBA
Tensor / RT Cores152 / 38184 / 46272 / 68328 / 82
Base ClockTBA1500 MHz1440 MHz1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBA1730 MHz1710 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBA20 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBA40 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA163 TOPs238 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity8 GB GDDR68/16 GB GDDR610/20 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory Speed14 Gbps14 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth448 Gbps448 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TDP180W?220W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$399 US?$499 US$699 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)October 202015th October17th September24th September

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards Price & Availability

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 will be launching to consumers on the 24th of September, 2020. The reference Founders Edition variant will cost $1499 US. The NVIDIA RTX 3090 will feature a price of $1499 (MSRP) however custom models will vary depending on their design and the extra horse-power that they have to offer.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 4K AAA Gaming-Over 100 FPS-Max Settings & RTX ON_2

There aren't any detailed performance numbers that NVIDIA is sharing right now but from what has been showcased, the RTX 3090 is about as much as 50% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti which is very impressive for the full lineup stack. The GeForce RTX 3090 being the flagship is up to 50% faster than the NVIDIA Titan RTX which is just insane amounts of performance for this flagship BFGPU & is made for up to 8K resolution gaming.

