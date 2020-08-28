NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 custom graphics cards have been listed online over at Taobao. At least four custom graphics cards have been listed from Colorful and ASUS along with the early pre-order prices which shouldn't be considered as final pricing at all.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Custom Models Early Listings Spotted, Include Colorful RTX 3090 Vulcan & ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 3090

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 is going to be the flagship offering in the GeForce RTX 30 'Ampere' series of graphics cards. The card will feature some insane specifications and the performance will off the charts judging by what we have heard so far. However, this beast of a card will also carry a huge price tag and we have heard at least $1399 US as the reference MSRP. Custom models with a more premium cooling and PCB design will carry an even higher price tag.

Alphacool Is Ready For The GeForce RTX 30 Series With WaterBlocks

The four models that have been spotted include three variants from Colorful and one from ASUS. The Colorful lineup includes GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune D GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan X and the RTX 3090 Vulcan-X OC. The ASUS variant is the ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090 OC Gaming. The only two models that have been listed with the price are the Vulcan-X OC and the ROG STRIX OC Gaming. It seems like these are still early listing prices and far from what the retail prices are going to be.

The Colorful GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan-X OC has been listed for a price of 16,999 Chinese Yen that converts to almost $2400 US while the ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090 OC Gaming is listed for 18,999 Chinese Yen which converts to over $2700 US. Prices for Colorful's GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards were also reported a few days back & don't feature the $2000 US+ price tags like the ones mentioned at Taobao. The prices are:

Colorful GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan X - 13,999 Chinese Yuan

Colorful GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan X-OC - 15,999 Chinese Yuan

Colorful GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune D - 12,999 Chinese Yuan

In terms of pricing, the GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan X is expected to cost 13,999 Chinese Yuan or $2000+ US, the Vulcan X-OC will cost 15,999 Chinese Yuan or $2300+ US and the Neptune D will cost 12,999 Chinese Yuan or $1900 US. Now given the tax and rebates in the Chinese market, the actual pricing of these cards will be around $1600, $1800, and $1500 US respectively. Once again, these prices are for early listing only and we can expect much lower prices when the official MSRP is announced by the AIB vendors in the coming month.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 - The Fastest Ampere Gaming Graphics Card

According to leaked details, the GeForce RTX 3090 will feature the GA102-300-A1 GPU. The GA102-300-A1 GPU is said to be comprised of 5248 CUDA cores or 82 SMs. In total, that's a 20% increase in cores over the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. No details such as clock speeds, TMU/ROP counts are provided and we can't take the Ampere A100 die as a reference since gaming & HPC parts share a different configuration hierarchy.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Next-Gen Ampere Gaming Graphics Cards Teased, Revolutionary PCB & Cooling Design

Moving on to the memory side, things start to look interesting as it is stated that the card will get up to 24 GB memory with faster GDDR6X pin speeds. Since that's a 384-bit bus we are looking at, it will be able to offer nearly 1 TB/s bandwidth.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'Ampere' Gaming graphics card lineup is expected to be announced on 1st September at a digital event which will be hosted by CEO of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang. We expect at the very least, three new graphics cards during the event which include the GeForce RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080, and the GeForce RTX 3070. There's definitely a lot more to talk about regarding the Ampere GPUs but we will have to wait until more information comes our way.