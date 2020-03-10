Nubia Red Magic 5G to Offer World’s First 300Hz Touch Sampling Rate for Minimum Input Lag

The last gaming smartphone to feature the highest touch sampling rate was the Black Shark 3 series, but it looks like that crown will be passed over to the upcoming Nubia Red Magic. The flagship is expected to launch on March 12, and according to the latest promotional poster, it will have the highest touch sampling rate on a smartphone ever, which is 300Hz.

In Addition to the 300Hz Touch Sampling Rate, the Nubia Red Magic Will Have a High Refresh Rate of 144Hz

For those that are wondering, touch sampling rate isn’t the same as refresh rate. What this means is that if you’re reading the term 300Hz, it doesn’t mean the Nubia Red Magic 5G will have a 300Hz refresh rate. It simply means that the input lag will be minimized greatly and you’ll have faster and more fluid animations to view and appreciate. As for the refresh rate, the flagship will have an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, providing an extremely fluid experience while gaming as well as under normal use.

Huawei Honor Note 10, OnePlus 6, Nubia Red Magic, And More Available At Limited Time Discount

Other specifications of the Nubia Red Magic 5G include a Snapdragon 865, and it’s possible the smartphone is offered in a variety of storage and memory configurations. The highest memory variant offered by the company will probably be a 16GB LPDDR5 one. The primary camera is expected to be a 64MP Exmor IMX686 from Sony and while that sounds impressive on paper, we don’t believe the Nubia Red Magic 5G will enable software processing that’s on par with high-end flagships.

The battery capacity is expected to be a 4400mAh cell, which should be more than enough to last a whole day even with the 144Hz refresh rate enabled. However, you’ll still need to be careful with your usage, because the 5000mAh cell on the Galaxy S20 Ultra only allows the massive flagship to remain powered on for less than 10 hours with the 120Hz refresh rate enabled.

This is all very impressive considering that the Nubia Red Magic 5G is expected to be offered at a low price. Hopefully, we’ll get to see how this 300Hz touch sampling rate pans out in real-world situations. We’ll update you during the official announcement.

Source: Weibo