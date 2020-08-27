New Nintendo Switch FCC Filings Seemingly Confirm New Model With SoC and RAM Changes Alongside a CPU Board Change

New Nintendo Switch FCC filings suggest that Nintendo is planning a Switch revision with changes to the platform’s SoC and RAM.

Earlier this week we reported on a new Switch model that is said to be released in early 2021. Allegedly, this ‘new’ upgraded model could support 4K resolution and more computing power. Various major media outlets have reported on this rumored new Switch ‘Pro’ model, including Bloomberg and The Verge.

New Nintendo Switch Model To Release In Early 2021 – Rumor

Bloomberg wrote, "The specifications of the new machine have yet to be finalized, though the Kyoto-based company has looked into including more computing power and 4K high-definition graphics, people briefed on the strategy told Bloomberg News, asking not to be identified because it’s private. Nintendo faces stiff competition for gamers’ attention this fall as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are set to arrive in time for the shopping season."

Last month we already reported on a new job ad that suggested that the 'new' Switch model will possibily support NVIDIA's DLSS 2.0 in order to upscale resolutions.

In the line of these rumors, filings at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for new hardware components inside the Switch have now been discovered, giving more credibility to these claims.

The new filings contain some interesting details about the Nintendo’s rumored Switch change, including changes of the platform’s System-on-a-Chip (SoC) and Memory. Due to the change of these two components, Nintendo is said to be also changing the CPU Board inside the Switch. A part of Nintendo's official letter to do the FCC regarding the change has been included:

"This is to request a Class II permissive change for FCC ID: BKEHAT002, originally granted on 04/18/2017 and all its permissive changes. We changed the following points from the original model. Change of SoC

Change of Memory

CPU Board is changed due to the above two components

Aside from the above-mentioned changes, it appears that we're only looking at an internal change and the design of the Switch won't be altered. Nintendo writes, "Since there is no change in shape of the enclosure and the component layout related to RF characteristics including the antenna between the original model and the new model, the SAR testing on the new model is not required and is waived."

New Nintendo Switch Model Doesn’t Feature IGZO Display

The filing includes both internal and external photos of the Nintendo Switch, with the internal ones showing the planned changes. We’ve included these photo’s down below.









Interesting to note is that these new filings were filed on August 23. Nintendo has just to confirm the new Nintendo Switch model. We’ll update as soon as more info comes in on this matter.