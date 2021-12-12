MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE Motherboard Features A Removable 3.5″ Touch-Panel As Big As The Original iPhone

MSI has further teased its flagship MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard which rocks a touch panel as big as the original iPhone.

MSI's Flagship MEG Z690 GODLIKE Motherboard Has A Touch Panel That Measures 3.5" & As Big As The Original iPhone

The MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE is truly a fascinating flagship motherboard, it's not only the largest of all flagship Z690 boards that have been released so far but also aims to be the most feature-rich. MSI is incorporating a whole touch panel on the motherboard which will measure 3.5". This is the same display size as the original iPhone. Furthermore, the panel will be entirely removable as it is connected through a USB Type-C interface and not a proprietary connector.

So for your ease, you can set it up anywhere you want (on your desk, etc) and it will provide some useful information. In the teaser, you can see a wide variety of metrics such as Temperatures, clock speeds and there are also options to overclock, adjust CPU clock, safe boost, OC retry, Clear CMOS, Start/Restart. It looks like a very handy tool for overclockers, enthusiasts, and tuners.

What did you imagine that MEG Z690 GODLIKE would be like? 🔥 The first motherboard with a built-in touch panel is finally here, which supports system tuning and detached mode. It’s just beyond your imagination! 💥 #Z690GODLIKE #GamingMotherboard pic.twitter.com/RaYhPZOmVu — MSI Gaming (@msigaming) December 12, 2021

The MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE will come in an E-ATX form factor but it is going to be the largest of all flagships from the top three vendors. ASUS's ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme measures 305x277 mm while the Z690 AORUS Xtreme measures 305x285 mm. The MEG Z690 GODLIKE will measure an insane 305x310mm, almost a perfect square. In terms of aesthetics, the MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard features a vast array of RGB LEDs running over the M.2 slots, the I/O panel, and the PCH heatsink.

In terms of power delivery, the motherboard seems to feature at least 22 phases for the CPU alone. There are four DDR5 memory slots that will support up to 128 GB capacities with speeds beyond 6666 MHz+. The board is powered by dual 8-pin connectors located close to the DDR5 slots for easy cable management.