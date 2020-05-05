Mother’s Day Deals Go Live on GoPro HERO8 and HERO7 [Save up to $140]
B&H is currently offering quick delivery on tons of products ahead of Mother's Day. Most products are valid for next day shipping and with Mother's Day around the corner, there also some major discounts being promoted, including on some of the most sought-after GoPro products. GoPro HERO8, for example, is the #1 seller on the site and is currently under a promotion that saves you $100.
Bringing the original price of $399 to $299, you can now save $100 on GoPro HERO8. Some of its top specs include:
- Smaller, more streamlined design
- Swapping mounts and changing batteries has been made even faster
- Lens is two times more impact resistant
- Improved HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization and TimeWarp 2.0 time-lapse
- Night-lapse and LiveBurst support
- Slow motion up to 1080p240 and stability improvements
- Change easily between lens FOV with Narrow, Linear, Wide, and SuperView modes
- Media Mod option can add more lighting and audio as well as another screen
- Optional Battery Mod multiplies runtime 2.5x
- Optional Display Mod and Light Mod add more capabilies
- Shoots up to UHD 4K resolution video and 12MP stills
- Natively waterproof down to 33' without a housing
- Capture JPEG photos for easier storage, or shoot in raw for the highest quality
Head over to this link to get GoPro HERO8 for $299 and save $100.
More GoPro products on discount:
- GoPro HERO7 for $229 instead of $329
- GoPro The Handler Bundle for HERO7 for $235 instead of $375
For more Mother's Day deals at B&H, check out this page.
- Also on discount: 44% Off Omnidirectional Tabletop Microphone for Home Office Use [Ships Tomorrow – US]
