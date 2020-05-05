Mother’s Day Deals Go Live on GoPro HERO8 and HERO7 [Save up to $140]

B&H is currently offering quick delivery on tons of products ahead of Mother's Day. Most products are valid for next day shipping and with Mother's Day around the corner, there also some major discounts being promoted, including on some of the most sought-after GoPro products. GoPro HERO8, for example, is the #1 seller on the site and is currently under a promotion that saves you $100.

Bringing the original price of $399 to $299, you can now save $100 on GoPro HERO8. Some of its top specs include:

Smaller, more streamlined design

Swapping mounts and changing batteries has been made even faster

Lens is two times more impact resistant

Improved HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization and TimeWarp 2.0 time-lapse

Night-lapse and LiveBurst support

Slow motion up to 1080p240 and stability improvements

Change easily between lens FOV with Narrow, Linear, Wide, and SuperView modes

Media Mod option can add more lighting and audio as well as another screen

Optional Battery Mod multiplies runtime 2.5x

Optional Display Mod and Light Mod add more capabilies

Shoots up to UHD 4K resolution video and 12MP stills

Natively waterproof down to 33' without a housing

Capture JPEG photos for easier storage, or shoot in raw for the highest quality

