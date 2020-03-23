Kirin 820 5G Geekbench Scores Reveal That It Performs on Par With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Kirin 820 is Huawei's upcoming 5G-ready mid-range SoC, and a successor to last year's Kirin 810. It will reportedly make its way to the Huawei Nova 7 SE, Honor 30S, and Honor 10X later in the year. We can also expect to see it in other Huawei/Honor upper-mid-range offerings. Although Huawei is yet to officially unveil the chip, some benchmarks have emerged online that show us just how powerful Huawei's latest SoC is. Let's take a look at some of the numbers.

Kirin 820 5G easily outperforms Huawei's 2018 flagship SoC

The Kirin 820 5G's leaked Geekbench scores come from Ithome. It pits the chip against Huawei's previous-generation Kirin 980 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. The Kirin 820 5G beats its flagship predecessor convincingly in both the single and multi-core tests. Things are a bit more level with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, though. Both chips are tied when it comes to multi-core performance, but the Kirin 820 5G manages to squeeze ahead in its single-core performance.

It'll be interesting to see how the Kirin 820 5G performs against other mid-range Qualcomm offerings such as the Snapdragon 720g, and MediaTek's Dimensity 800 series. We should see more of these benchmarks pop up once the Kirin 820 5G is officially debuted. The performance will only get better, considering that the above test was very likely performed on an early version of the Honor 30s running pre-production software. The phone will reportedly be unveiled on March 30th this month.

Like the Kirin 810, Kirin 820 is also expected to arrive as a 7nm SoC. It consists of an unspecified number of Cortex A76 CPU cores and a Mali G77 GPU. Looking at the Geekbench scores, it would be reasonable to assume that the chip has four Cortex A76 cores paired with four Cortex A55 cores. Much like a lot of modern-day offerings, it will also come with a dedicated NPU unit for AI tasks. The chip is shaping up to be a mid-range powerhouse, and it will very likely give Qualcomm and MediaTek a run for their money.