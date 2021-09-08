iPad 8 Stock Runs Low Ahead of Apple’s iPhone 13 Event, iPad 9 Launch Imminent

Apple will take center stage next week to announce the new iPhone 13 models along with the Apple Watch Series 7. Other than this, Apple is also expected to announce the new iPad mini 6 and the iPad 9. It is now discovered that Apple's entry-level iPad stocks are running low at the retail stores as well as online. What this means is that Apple could unveil the new iPad 9 as soon as this month.

Apple Might Potentially Announce the iPad 9 Next Week as iPad 8 Stock Runs Low

At this point in time, the shipping estimates for the eighth-generation iPad have moved to October with a three to six week wait time. Moreover, it is "currently unavailable" in the United States and other online markets like Japan, European countries, and more. With respect to the delay, Mark Gurman says that Apple has told its employees "not to speculate why to consumers." Basically what this means is that the iPad 9 is on the way.

The low-cost iPad 9 is expected to feature a 10.2-inch display with upgraded internals. Moreover, the chassis of the iPad will be thinner at 6.3mm and the overall package will be lighter compared to the current version. Other than this, the iPad 9 is expected to feature Touch ID in the Home button as it will not adhere to the iPad Pro-like redesign. The new iPad 9 is oriented towards students who are looking for affordable options.

The entry level iPad is showing “currently unavailable” and/or shipping delays into October. Apple tells retail employees not to speculate why to consumers. Any guesses why? JK. New ones are coming soon- thinner/faster etc. https://t.co/btCgvwDLbe pic.twitter.com/A1cpGHw1jo — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 8, 2021

The past two iterations of Apple's budget iPad models were introduced in September and it is possible that the company will unveil the iPad 9 next week. Apple has already sent out 'California Streaming' iPhone 13 event invites to members of the media. The event will take place on September 14 and we are also expecting the company to announce the new iPad mini 6 with an iPad Pro-like design.

This is all there is to it, folks. Would you choose the iPad 9 over the redesigned iPad mini 6? Let us know in the comments.