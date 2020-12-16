In a report by Chinese outlet, Weixin, it is stated that Intel's partners are all set to unveil their 500-series motherboards which would include Z590, B560, & H510 families on the 11th of January. The 500-series chipset motherboards will be designed to fully support Intel's 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPU family.

According to the report (via @HXL), it is specifically stated that Intel's partners will be releasing their 500-series motherboards featuring the Z590, B560, and H510 chipsets. We aren't sure if Intel's OEM and board partners will be officially launching their next-generation products to market or would it just be a standard announcement followed by a proper retail launch at a later date.

The source is confident that 11th January will be a hard launch for the 500-series motherboards but also goes on to state that the accompanying Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs won't be hitting shelves till the end of February or even early March. There have been conflicting rumors regarding the Rocket Lake Desktop CPU launch with some suggesting that the launch is pinned for January while others are pointing out a retail launch around March, similar to this rumor. What could be possible is that Intel would take the opportunity to unveil its Rocket Lake-S lineup in January alongside the new line of motherboards but the actual on-shelve date would be a few weeks later.

This would be very similar to how Intel handled its Comet Lake-S Desktop CPU launch which was announced a whole month prior to their official launch. This would at least allow Intel to build up some stock because while these processors are based on a refined 14nm node, they are utilizing a brand new chip architecture and hence, binning the high-end chips won't be as simple of a job as Intel has had with the Skylake derivatives over the years.

Early adopters of those who plan to move to a 500-series platform would have to rely on a Comet Lake-S Desktop CPU if this is the case. The 10th Gen lineup would also be compatible with the 500 series motherboards since they share the same socket with the 400 series platform. There will be a host of new I/O technologies added to the 500 series platform, more specifically full support for the PCIe Gen 4 protocol, something that was amiss on various 400-series motherboards even though the platform offers compatibility with Rocket Lake-S Desktop CPUs (at least on the table). This is just a rumor for now but we will keep you posted once we hear more about Intel's Rocket Lake-S Desktop CPU launch plans.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache TDP (PL1) Core i9-11900K 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.8 GHz 16 MB 125W Core i7-11700K 8 / 16 TBC 5.00 GHz 4.6 GHz 16 MB 125W Core i5-11600K 6 /12 TBC 4.90 GHz 4.7 GHz 12 MB 125W Core i5-11400 6 /12 2.6 GHz 4.40 GHz 4.2 GHz 12 MB 65W

Intel's Rocket Lake-S desktop CPU platform is expected to feature support on LGA 1200 socket which will make its debut with Comet Lake-S CPUs although on 400-series motherboards. The Intel Rocket Lake-S processors will be launching alongside the 500-series motherboards but it has since been confirmed that LGA 1200 motherboards will offer support for Rocket Lake-S CPUs, especially given the fact that PCIe Gen 4.0 is a prominent feature of Z490 motherboards which would only be enabled with the use of Rocket Lake-S desktop CPUs.

Main features of Intel's Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs include:

Increased Performance with new Cypress Cove core architecture

Up to 8 cores and 16 threads (Double Digit IPC Gains Over Skylake)

New Xe graphics architecture (Up To 50% higher Performance Than Gen9)

Increased DDR4 3200 MHz Memory Support

CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes (Available on Z490 & Z590 Motherboards)

Enhanced Display (Integrated HDMI 2.0b, DP1.4a, HBR3)

Added x4 CPU PCIe Lanes = 20 Total CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes

Enhanced Media (12 bit AV1/HVEC, E2E compression)

CPU Attached Storage or Intel Optane Memory

New Overclocking Features and Capabilities

USB Audio offload

Integrated CNVi & Wireless-AX

Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G)

2.5Gb Ethernet Discrete LAN

Discrete Intel Thunderbolt 4 (USB4 Compliant)

The architecture for Rocket Lake CPUs is said to be Cypress Cove which is reportedly a hybrid between the Sunny Cove and Willow Cove design but will feature Xe Gen 12 GPU architecture. We have also been told that the Z590 motherboard series with Thunderbolt 4.0 support will be announced later this year so expect more information on Rocket Lake CPUs in the coming months.

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm 8/16 TBA 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) 10nm? 16/24? TBA 600 Series? LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2021 Meteor Lake (13th Gen) 7nm? TBA TBA 700 Series? LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2022? Lunar Lake (14th Gen) TBA TBA TBA 800 Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2023?