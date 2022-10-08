Intel & SiFive Demo High-Performance RISC-V Horse Creek, Built On Intel 4 Process

Intel revealed in 2021 the evolution of the Horse Creek Platform, a collaboration with SiFive to design a new high-performance RISC-V development system as part of the company's Intel Foundry Services (IFS) and their effort to push the adoption of RISC-V. The boards were declared to persist SiFive's HiFive development boards developed to expand the RISC-V ecosystem and rev up prototyping.

Intel collaborates with SiFive to demonstrate a high-performance RISC-V Horse Creek software development board based on the Intel 4 process

Earlier this year, Intel reported the IFS Accelerator ecosystem partnership was created to assist in accelerating chip prototyping and tape-outs via deep association with diverse semiconductor allies across design services, EDA, and IPs.

The IFS Accelerator is an exhaustive collection of tools, including a silicon-verified Intel-process-specific optimized IP portfolio, std cell library, memory, GP I/O, analog, and I/F IPs. An extensive and dynamic ecosystem will be crucial for the success of Intel's multi-year foundry plan, and IFS Accelerator is part of that strategy. The company created the IFS Accelerator in September 2021 to aid the automotive industry in transitioning to more cutting-edge nodes. However, it has since widened its endeavor into other sectors.

Image source: WikiChip Fuse

SiFive will enable IFS customers to create computing platforms featuring RISC-V, optimized for their market applications. Intel’s broad portfolio of IP compliments the SiFive portfolio of performance-driven processor IP such as the SiFive Intelligence and SiFive Performance families of processor IP. — SiFive

At the Intel Innovation 2022 Conference, the company publicly demonstrated Horse Creek, a Raspberry Pi-inspired RISC-V software development board. Horse Creek is more extensive than other RISC-V boards due to its numerous integrated interfaces. The board includes 8GB of DDR5 memory, a PCIe 5.0 slot, SPI Flash incorporating the U-Boot, and multiple monitoring and debugging interfaces.

Image source: WikiChip Fuse

Over the last eighteen months, Horse Creek went from the company's initial announcement to a working A0 stepping chip running the Linux operating system. The system-on-a-chip (SoC) blends many advanced interfaces and a combination of quad-core SiFive P550 RISC-V cores. Fabricated on the company's most state-of-the-art Intel 4 process, the die measures 4 mm x 4 mm and is encapsulated in a 19 mm x 19 mm BGA package. The die also plans to show third-party controllers and IPs interoperability with Intel's hard IP PHYs.

Image source: WikiChip Fuse

Each quad-core SiFive P550 RISC-V core features remote L1 and L2 caches with a shared last-level cache functioning at 2.2GHz. After the announcement, those were the highest-functioning RISC-V performance cores. The SoC incorporates Intel's PCIe Gen5 PHY with eight lanes and the Synopsys PCIe 5.0 Controller. It also combines Intel's DDR5 PHYs sustaining 5600 MT/s rates and Cadence's proprietary memory controller. Additional Intel 4 IPs include 2MB of shared SRAM (an aspect of the memory compiler), caches, electronic fuses, process monitor, Power/Clock/PLLs, JTAG, and diverse cell libraries.

Horse Creek boots into the Linux OS, and Intel demonstrated the chip running a video game without the use of a graphics card along with different applications, such as a media player. browser, and more.

Last month, Intel reported the Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V, an immediate prototyping development environment for integrating into systems. Intel Pathfinder is a collection of IPs, middleware, open-source and third-party tools, and operating system support developed to streamline the investigation of pre-silicon RISC-V-based techniques. Intel is partnering with commercial and open-source RISC-V IP providers to cultivate a stable environment for software development spanning different RISC-V-based CPUs.

Commercially, the RISC-V core IPs include those from Andes, Codasip, MIPS, SiFive, and other organizations. Pathfinder possesses several FPGA platforms for RISC-V chip emulations. The starter edition employs the Terasic Developer Kit for Intel Pathfinder, and the commercial implements include boards based on the Stratix 10 GX for maximum chip emulation abilities.

Image source: WikiChip Fuse

The availability date for the new Horse Creek Dev boards has yet to be announced.

