Intel’s Flagship Core i9-13900K 24 Core Raptor Lake CPU Allegedly Pictured & Listed Online For $426 US

An alleged Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU sample with 24 cores has been pictured and listed for sale on a Chinese bidding site.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Sample With 24 Core Pictured & Goes On Sale In China For $426 US

The Intel Core i9-13900K will be the flagship CPU within the 13th Gen Raptor Lake family. It might see an even faster variant in the form of 'KS', supporting clock speeds of up to 6 GHz but we have to wait for that. Meanwhile, the Core i9-13900K has been pictured and listed online at a Chinese bidding portal.

Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted: 3.8 GHz Clocks, 36 MB L3 Cache & 65W TDP

The Intel Core i9-13900K CPU is still an early sample that features 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. From previous rumors, we can expect as much as 68 MB of the total 'Game' cache on this chip. Previous leaks have shown a 2.4 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost for ES chips. This is still pretty low compared to leaks which have pointed out up to 5.8 GHz boost clocks.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Comparison (Preliminary):

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900K 8 16 24 / 32 TBA / TBA? TBA TBA TBA 68 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz (All Core) 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (All Core) 30 MB 125W (PL1)

241W (PL2) $599 US Intel Core i7-13700K 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / TBA? TBA TBA TBA 54 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (All Core) 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (All Core) 25 MB 125W (PL1)

190W (PL2) $419 US Intel Core i5-13600K 6 8 14 / 20 TBA / TBA? TBA TBA TBA 44 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (All Core) 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (All Core) 20 MB 125W (PL1)

150W (PL2) $299 US

According to the lister, the Intel Core i9-13900K CPU engineering sample runs perfectly on the ASUS Z690 APEX motherboard, supports overclocking, and can even run games though we doubt these claims considering no proof has been provided. The labels of the chip have been blurred and the chip features the new Intel logo which means that it has AVX-512 disabled as discussed here. The same logo is now being used for 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs.

The sample was listed briefly for a price of 2850 RMB or $426 US which is lower than the MSRP of the Core i9-12900K. Usually, Engineering samples don't sell for such low prices but it is fair to say that we will never know what this chip really is and how well it performs since it has already been sold. Maybe, the buyer will post his benchmarks of the chip within some Chinese tech forums but only time will tell. It should be advised to stay away from such samples as ES chips this early usually have major BIOS issues and stability problems. These are not comparable to the final retail chips.

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs are expected to launch later this year and will be supported by the existing LGA 1700/1800 socketed platforms with both DDR5 and DDR4 DRAM support.

News Sources: ExperteVallah , Videocardz