Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs Listed Online – Core i9-13900K For $700 US, Core i7-13700K For $480 US, Core i5-13600K For $325 US

After the full lineup leak, online retailers have started listing the upcoming 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs including the Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K & Core i5-13600K along with their preliminary prices.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs will utilize the hybrid core design, featuring a mix of Performance-Optimized 'P' and Efficiency-Optimized 'E' cores. For the new chips, Intel will be using a brand new P-Core known as Raptor Cove which will replace the Golden Cove cores featured on the Alder Lake CPUs. For The E-Core, Intel will retain the existing Gracemont core architecture but it will come with minor improvements. Following are some of the main changes you should expect:

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:

Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads

Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores (Higher P-Core IPC)

Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node

Up To 6.0 GHz clock speeds (expected)

Double The E-Cores on certain variants

Increased Cache for both P-Cores & E-Cores

Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards

New Z790, H770, and B760 motherboards

Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (PCH Gen 4 + Gen 3)

Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Gen 5 x16 + Gen 4 x12)

Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support

20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes

Enhanced Overclocking Features

125W PL1 TDP (Flagship SKUs)

AI PCIe M.2 Technology

Q4 2022 Launch (October Possibly)

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K, Core i5-13600K CPU preliminary prices have been listed by retailers. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)

So coming to prices, the Intel Core i9-13900K(F) is listed for $940.99 & $900.99 CAD, respectively. The Intel Core i7-13700K(F) is listed for $662.99 & $625.99 CAD, respectively. Finally, the Core i5-13600K is listed for $460.99 & $432.99 CAD, respectively. Converting these prices to the US gives us:

Core i9-13900K - $940.99 CAD = $725 US

$940.99 CAD = $725 US Core i9-13900KF - $900.99 CAD = $694 US

$900.99 CAD = $694 US Core i7-13700K - $662.99 CAD = $511 US

$662.99 CAD = $511 US Core i7-13700KF - $625.99 CAD = $482 US

$625.99 CAD = $482 US Core i5-13600K - $460.99 CAD = $355 US

$460.99 CAD = $355 US Core i5-13600KF - $423.99 CAD = $326 US

The same retailer is offering the 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs for around $100 US less and those are listed below with the converted rates:

Core i9-12900K - $817.99 CAD = $630 US

$817.99 CAD = $630 US Core i9-12900KF - $770.99 CAD = $594 US

$770.99 CAD = $594 US Core i7-12700K - $565.99 CAD = $436 US

$565.99 CAD = $436 US Core i7-12700KF - $539.99 CAD = $416 US

$539.99 CAD = $416 US Core i5-12600K - $398.99 CAD = $307 US

$398.99 CAD = $307 US Core i5-12600KF - $355.99 CAD = $274 US

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Preliminary Prices (Canadian Retailers):

CPU Name Retailer CAD Price Converted To US 12th Gen Predecessor (US Price) Difference in Price Difference (%age) Core i9-13900K $940.99 CAD $725 US 12900K - $630 US +$95 US +15% Core i9-13900KF $694.99 CAD $694 US 12900KF - $594 US +$100 US +17% Core i7-13700K $662.99 CAD $511 US 12700K - $436 US +$75 US +17% Core i7-13700KF $625.99 CAD $482 US 12700KF $416 US +$66 US +16% Core i5-13600K $460.99 CAD $355 US 12600K - $307 US +$48 US +16% Core i5-13600KF $423.99 CAD $326 US 12600KF - $274 US +$52 US +19%

Intel Core i9-13900K 24 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i9-13900K is the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The CPU is configured at a base clock of 3.0 GHz, a single-core boost clock of 5.8 GHz (1-2) cores, and an all-core boost clock of 5.5 GHz (all 8 P-Cores). The CPU features 68 MB of combined cache and a 125W PL1 rating that goes up to 250W. The CPU can also consume up to 350W of power when using the "Extreme Performance Mode" which we detailed a few hours ago here.

Core i9-13900K 8+16 (24/32) - 3.0 / 5.8 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 250W+ (PL2)?

3.0 / 5.8 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 250W+ (PL2)? Core i9-12900K 8+8 (16/24) - 3.2 / 5.2 GHz - 30 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 241W (PL2)

Intel Core i7-13700K 16 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i7-13700K CPU will be the fastest 13th Gen Core i7 chip on offer within the Raptor Lake CPU lineup. The chip features a total of 16 cores and 24 threads. This configuration is made possible with 8 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove architecture and 8 E-Cores based on the Grace Mont core architecture. The CPU comes with 30 MB of L3 cache and 24 MB of L2 cache for a total combined 54 MB cache. The chip was running at a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 5.40 GHz. The all-core boost is rated at 5.3 GHz for the P-Cores while the E-Cores feature a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.3 GHz.

Core i7-13700K 8+8 (16/24) - 3.4 / 5.3 GHz - 54 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 244W (PL2)?

- 3.4 / 5.3 GHz - 54 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 244W (PL2)? Core i7-12700K 8+4 (12/20) - 3.6 / 5.0 GHz, 25 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 190W (PL2)

Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i5-13600K features a total of 14 cores which include 6 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove and 8 E-Cores based on current Gracemont cores. That's the same P-Core count as the Intel Core i5-12600K but the E-Core count has been doubled. So we are looking at a 40% core count bump and a 25% thread count bump vs the Alder Lake Core i5-12600K. The CPU comes with 24 MB of L3 and 20 MB of L2 cache for a combined total of 44 MB cache. Clock speeds are set at 3.5 GHz base, 5.2 GHz boost, and 5.1 GHz all-core boost while the E-Cores operate at 3.5 GHz base & 3.9 GHz boost clocks.

Core i5-13600K 6+8 (14/20) - 3.5 / 5.1 GHz - 44 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) /180W (PL2)?

- 3.5 / 5.1 GHz - 44 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) /180W (PL2)? Core i5-12600K 6+4 (10/16) - 3.6 / 4.9 GHz - 20 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 150W (PL2)

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name Silicon Revision / QDF P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache (Total L2 + L3) TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900K B0 / Q1E1 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) TBD / 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz (All-Core) 68 MB 125W (PL1)

250W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i9-13900KF B0 / Q1EX 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) TBD / 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz (All-Core) 68 MB 125W (PL1)

250W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i9-13900 B0 / Q1EJ 8 16 24 / 32 TBD TBD TBD TBD 68 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900F B0 / Q1ES 8 16 24 / 32 TBD TBD TBD TBD 68 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700K B0 / Q1EN 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 3.4 / 4.3 GHz TBD 54 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i7-13700KF B0 / Q1ET 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 3.4 / 4.3 GHz TBD 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700 B0 / Q1EL 8 8 16 / 24 TBD TBD TBD TBD 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700F B0 / Q1EU 8 8 16 / 24 TBD TBD TBD TBD 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600K B0 / Q1EK 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.5 / 3.9 GHz TBD 44 MB 125W (PL1)

180W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i5-13600KF B0 / Q1EV 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.5 / 3.9 GHz TBD 44 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600 C0 / Q1DF 6 8 14 / 20 TBD TBD TBD TBD 44 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13500 C0 / Q1DK 6 8 14 / 20 TBD TBD TBD TBD 32 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400 C0 / Q1DJ 6 4 10 / 16 TBD TBD TBD TBD 28 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100 H0 / Q1CV 4 0 4 / 8 TBD TBD TBD TBD 12 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.

