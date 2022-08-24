Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs Listed Online – Core i9-13900K For $700 US, Core i7-13700K For $480 US, Core i5-13600K For $325 US

After the full lineup leak, online retailers have started listing the upcoming 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs including the Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K & Core i5-13600K along with their preliminary prices.
Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K, Core i5-13600K CPUs Listed Online With Preliminary Prices
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs will utilize the hybrid core design, featuring a mix of Performance-Optimized 'P' and Efficiency-Optimized 'E' cores. For the new chips, Intel will be using a brand new P-Core known as Raptor Cove which will replace the Golden Cove cores featured on the Alder Lake CPUs. For The E-Core, Intel will retain the existing Gracemont core architecture but it will come with minor improvements. Following are some of the main changes you should expect:
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:
- Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads
- Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores (Higher P-Core IPC)
- Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node
- Up To 6.0 GHz clock speeds (expected)
- Double The E-Cores on certain variants
- Increased Cache for both P-Cores & E-Cores
- Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards
- New Z790, H770, and B760 motherboards
- Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (PCH Gen 4 + Gen 3)
- Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Gen 5 x16 + Gen 4 x12)
- Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support
- 20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes
- Enhanced Overclocking Features
- 125W PL1 TDP (Flagship SKUs)
- AI PCIe M.2 Technology
- Q4 2022 Launch (October Possibly)
So coming to prices, the Intel Core i9-13900K(F) is listed for $940.99 & $900.99 CAD, respectively. The Intel Core i7-13700K(F) is listed for $662.99 & $625.99 CAD, respectively. Finally, the Core i5-13600K is listed for $460.99 & $432.99 CAD, respectively. Converting these prices to the US gives us:
- Core i9-13900K - $940.99 CAD = $725 US
- Core i9-13900KF - $900.99 CAD = $694 US
- Core i7-13700K - $662.99 CAD = $511 US
- Core i7-13700KF - $625.99 CAD = $482 US
- Core i5-13600K - $460.99 CAD = $355 US
- Core i5-13600KF - $423.99 CAD = $326 US
The same retailer is offering the 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs for around $100 US less and those are listed below with the converted rates:
- Core i9-12900K - $817.99 CAD = $630 US
- Core i9-12900KF - $770.99 CAD = $594 US
- Core i7-12700K - $565.99 CAD = $436 US
- Core i7-12700KF - $539.99 CAD = $416 US
- Core i5-12600K - $398.99 CAD = $307 US
- Core i5-12600KF - $355.99 CAD = $274 US
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Preliminary Prices (Canadian Retailers):
|CPU Name
|Retailer CAD Price
|Converted To US
|12th Gen Predecessor (US Price)
|Difference in Price
|Difference (%age)
|Core i9-13900K
|$940.99 CAD
|$725 US
|12900K - $630 US
|+$95 US
|+15%
|Core i9-13900KF
|$694.99 CAD
|$694 US
|12900KF - $594 US
|+$100 US
|+17%
|Core i7-13700K
|$662.99 CAD
|$511 US
|12700K - $436 US
|+$75 US
|+17%
|Core i7-13700KF
|$625.99 CAD
|$482 US
|12700KF $416 US
|+$66 US
|+16%
|Core i5-13600K
|$460.99 CAD
|$355 US
|12600K - $307 US
|+$48 US
|+16%
|Core i5-13600KF
|$423.99 CAD
|$326 US
|12600KF - $274 US
|+$52 US
|+19%
Intel Core i9-13900K 24 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs
The Intel Core i9-13900K is the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The CPU is configured at a base clock of 3.0 GHz, a single-core boost clock of 5.8 GHz (1-2) cores, and an all-core boost clock of 5.5 GHz (all 8 P-Cores). The CPU features 68 MB of combined cache and a 125W PL1 rating that goes up to 250W. The CPU can also consume up to 350W of power when using the "Extreme Performance Mode" which we detailed a few hours ago here.
- Core i9-13900K 8+16 (24/32) - 3.0 / 5.8 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 250W+ (PL2)?
- Core i9-12900K 8+8 (16/24) - 3.2 / 5.2 GHz - 30 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 241W (PL2)
Intel Core i7-13700K 16 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs
The Intel Core i7-13700K CPU will be the fastest 13th Gen Core i7 chip on offer within the Raptor Lake CPU lineup. The chip features a total of 16 cores and 24 threads. This configuration is made possible with 8 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove architecture and 8 E-Cores based on the Grace Mont core architecture. The CPU comes with 30 MB of L3 cache and 24 MB of L2 cache for a total combined 54 MB cache. The chip was running at a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 5.40 GHz. The all-core boost is rated at 5.3 GHz for the P-Cores while the E-Cores feature a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.3 GHz.
- Core i7-13700K 8+8 (16/24) - 3.4 / 5.3 GHz - 54 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 244W (PL2)?
- Core i7-12700K 8+4 (12/20) - 3.6 / 5.0 GHz, 25 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 190W (PL2)
Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs
The Intel Core i5-13600K features a total of 14 cores which include 6 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove and 8 E-Cores based on current Gracemont cores. That's the same P-Core count as the Intel Core i5-12600K but the E-Core count has been doubled. So we are looking at a 40% core count bump and a 25% thread count bump vs the Alder Lake Core i5-12600K. The CPU comes with 24 MB of L3 and 20 MB of L2 cache for a combined total of 44 MB cache. Clock speeds are set at 3.5 GHz base, 5.2 GHz boost, and 5.1 GHz all-core boost while the E-Cores operate at 3.5 GHz base & 3.9 GHz boost clocks.
- Core i5-13600K 6+8 (14/20) - 3.5 / 5.1 GHz - 44 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) /180W (PL2)?
- Core i5-12600K 6+4 (10/16) - 3.6 / 4.9 GHz - 20 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 150W (PL2)
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:
|CPU Name
|Silicon Revision / QDF
|P-Core Count
|E-Core Count
|Total Core / Thread
|P-Core Base / Boost (Max)
|P-Core Boost (All-Core)
|E-Core Base / Boost
|E-Core Boost (All-Core)
|Cache (Total L2 + L3)
|TDP
|MSRP
|Intel Core i9-13900K
|B0 / Q1E1
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|3.0 / 5.8 GHz
|5.5 GHz (All-Core)
|TBD / 4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz (All-Core)
|68 MB
|125W (PL1)
250W (PL2)?
|TBA
|Intel Core i9-13900KF
|B0 / Q1EX
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|3.0 / 5.8 GHz
|5.5 GHz (All-Core)
|TBD / 4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz (All-Core)
|68 MB
|125W (PL1)
250W (PL2)?
|TBA
|Intel Core i9-13900
|B0 / Q1EJ
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|68 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i9-13900F
|B0 / Q1ES
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|68 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700K
|B0 / Q1EN
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|3.4 / 5.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All Core)
|3.4 / 4.3 GHz
|TBD
|54 MB
|125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)?
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700KF
|B0 / Q1ET
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|3.4 / 5.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All Core)
|3.4 / 4.3 GHz
|TBD
|54 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700
|B0 / Q1EL
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|54 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700F
|B0 / Q1EU
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|54 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13600K
|B0 / Q1EK
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|3.5 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|3.5 / 3.9 GHz
|TBD
|44 MB
|125W (PL1)
180W (PL2)?
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13600KF
|B0 / Q1EV
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|3.5 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|3.5 / 3.9 GHz
|TBD
|44 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13600
|C0 / Q1DF
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|44 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13500
|C0 / Q1DK
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|32 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13400
|C0 / Q1DJ
|6
|4
|10 / 16
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|28 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i3-13100
|H0 / Q1CV
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|12 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.
