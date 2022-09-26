Menu
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K, Core i5-13600K CPUs Listed Online

Jason R. Wilson
Sep 26, 2022, 12:35 AM EDT
Intel Processor will serve as the brand name for multiple processor families. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Earlier today, it was discovered that Amazon's UK site had four listings of the newest Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs. The listings were all listed as "temporarily out of stock," hinting at placeholders for the newest SKUs from the company. However, the listings have been removed from the online retailer's site, possibly breaking the embargo date given by Intel. Lucky for us, we have several individuals paying close attention and acquired a screenshot of the Amazon Intel Raptor Lake listings.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs, the Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K &  Core i5-13600K, appear on major online retailer's site Amazon UK

Thanks once again to Twitter hardware leaker 188号 (@momomo_us) for being vigilant in acquiring a screenshot before the listings were taken down.

With the following Tweet, we now see the pricing for the four newest Intel processors and what will be available on the first release day, which is still unknown. "188号" has also provided pictures of the latest packaging for the Raptor Lake processors, which were recently reported to be slimmer than the previous packaging by Intel in an attempt to ship more processors out each time and increase the company's chances of outselling AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series. Also, the i9-13900K SKU will ship with a little plastic wafer inside the packaging.

Looking at the listings removed from Amazon UK, it appears that we have four levels of processing power from Raptor Lake, from the introductory Intel Core i5-13600KF CPU with 6 P-cores and 8 E-cores to the premium i9-13900KF, with its 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores. In the middle of the low and high-level SKUs to be released, we have the Intel Core i7-13700 in both K and KF versions, with both variants offering 8 P-cores with 8 E-cores. Prices range between 350 GBP and slightly over 750 GBP for the premium SKU from Intel's Raptor Lake line.

Amazon UK listings for the upcoming Intel 13th Gen Core Raptor Lake processors are now removed from the website. Image source: 188号 via TechPowerUP.

The Intel Core i9-12900KS was a particular edition variant of the Alder Lake series CPUs with a boost clock of 5.5 GHz. From the UK review sources on the Internet, the pricing is currently increased by 150 GBP compared to the Alder Lake i9-12900K initially launched in the United Kingdom. However, the current price of the Intel Gen Core i9-12900KF is retailing for 609 GBP in the UK. Also, the price of the i9-13900KF is similar in cost to Intel's previous i9-12900KS on the day of launch.

Both Intel Core i7-13700K & Core i7-13700KF CPUs are as much as 137 GBP higher than the Alder Lake predecessors (the i7-12700K and i7-12700KF). Lastly, the Core i5-13600KF is close to 80 GBP higher than its Alder Lake version, the i5-12500KF CPU. The pricing can change anytime, but at least hints at the possible starting costs of the newest Raptor Lake 13th Gen Core processors from Intel.

To remind readers, we recently reported about Intel setting embargo lift dates for unboxing and reviews of the newest Raptor Lake processors, which may coincide with Intel's Innovation event on September 27th.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU NameSilicon Revision / QDFP-Core CountE-Core CountTotal Core / ThreadP-Core Base / Boost (Max)P-Core Boost (All-Core)E-Core Boost (Max)Cache (Total L2 + L3)TDPMSRP
Intel Core i9-13900KB0 / Q1E181624 / 323.0 / 5.8 GHz5.5 GHz (All-Core)4.3 GHz68 MB125W (PL1)
250W (PL2)?		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900KFB0 / Q1EX81624 / 323.0 / 5.8 GHz5.5 GHz (All-Core)4.3 GHz68 MB125W (PL1)
250W (PL2)?		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900B0 / Q1EJ81624 / 322.0 / 5.6 GHz5.3 GHz (All-Core)4.2 GHz68 MB65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900FB0 / Q1ES81624 / 322.0 / 5.6 GHz5.3 GHz (All-Core)4.2 GHz68 MB65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900TB0 / ?81624 / 321.1 / 5.3 GHz4.3 GHz (All-Core)3.9 GHz68 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700KB0 / Q1EN8816 / 243.4 / 5.4 GHz5.3 GHz (All Core)4.2 GHz54 MB125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)?		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700KFB0 / Q1ET8816 / 243.4 / 5.4 GHz5.3 GHz (All Core)4.2 GHz54 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700B0 / Q1EL8816 / 242.1 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)4.1 GHz54 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700FB0 / Q1EU8816 / 242.1 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)4.1 GHz54 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700TB0 / ?8816 / 241.4 / 4.9 GHz4.2 GHz (All-Core)3.6 GHz54 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13600KB0 / Q1EK6814 / 203.5 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)TBD44 MB125W (PL1)
180W (PL2)?		TBA
Intel Core i5-13600KFB0 / Q1EV6814 / 203.5 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)TBD44 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13600C0 / Q1DF6814 / 20TBDTBDTBD44 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13500C0 / Q1DK6814 / 202.5 / 4.5 GHzTBDTBD32 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13400C0 / Q1DJ6410 / 162.5 / 4.6 GHz4.1 GHz (All-Core)3.3 GHz28 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i3-13100H0 / Q1CV404 / 8TBDTBDTBD12 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA

News Sources: 188号 (@momomo_us on Twitter), TechPowerUP

