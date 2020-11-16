NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Custom Graphics Cards Pictured & Listed – Include Inno3D iChill X3, MSI & ZOTAC Series
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card launches next month and looks like some AIB partners have already decided to list the card on their webpages. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will be the latest entrant in the GeForce RTX 30 series lineup and will be offered at a price of around $399 US which would make it ideal competition for the Radeon RX 6700 series graphics cards.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Custom Graphics Cards Pictured & Listed By Inno3D, MSI & ZOTAC
We have already seen the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti going on sale at certain retailers, confirming its existence long ago. The latest leak shows us a few custom models from Inno3D while giving us a full list of cards that MSI and ZOTAC are prepping for the upcoming launch.
Starting off with the Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 Ti lineup, Videocardz obtained pictures of two RTX 3060 Ti models which include the iChill X3 and the Twin X2. The Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 Ti iChill X3 comes with a triple-fan cooler that features an industrial look to it. The front shroud features a large metallic surface with matte black surfaces too. The side of the card has the large iChill logo embedded on the stylized RGB plate which has an acrylic surface. The card seems to be a standard dual-slot design and features triple-fan cooling with a total of 12 fan blades on each. Clocks are not mentioned but we are most definitely looking at a single 8-pin connector requirement to power the card.
The other variant is the Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin X2 which features a more compact dual-fan and dual-slot design. Each fan comprises 15 blades and the metallic shroud is colored in silver. The card features a large aluminum fin heatsink underneath the shroud while display outputs on the card include a single HDMI and triple DP ports. The Twin X2 should retail close to the MSRP & the iChill X3 should carry a slight premium.
In addition to the Inno3D lineup, several other NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards from various AIBs were submitted to EEC. MSI is working on its Gaming X, Ventus 3X, Ventus 2X, and Twin Fan variants while ZOTAC is working on its RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge variant. Following is the list for the cards (via @Harukzae5719):
MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Custom Graphics Card Lineup:
- 3060 Ti GAMING TRIO
- 3060 Ti GAMING X TRIO
- 3060 Ti VENTUS 2X OC
- 3060 Ti VENTUS 2X
- 3060 Ti TWIN FAN OC
- 3060 Ti TWIN FAN
- 3060 Ti VENTUS 3X OC
- 3060 Ti VENTUS 3X
ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Custom Graphics Card Lineup:
- ROG-STRIX-RTX3060TI-O8G-GAMING
- ROG-STRIX-RTX3060TI-8G-GAMING
- TUF-RTX3060TI-O8G-GAMING
- TUF-RTX3060TI-8G-GAMING
- DUAL-RTX3060TI-O8G
- DUAL-RTX3060TI-8G
- DUAL-RTX3060TI-O8G-MINI
- DUAL-RTX3060TI-8G-MINI
- PH-RTX3060TI-8G
- TURBO-RTX3060TI-8G
- TURBO-RTX3060TI-8G-GAMING
- TURBO-RTX3060TI-8G-EVO
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications
The specifications for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti feature the GA104 GPU which confirms that this is the second GPU to feature the said chip. There's no specific variant or SKU number mentioned but previous reports have hinted at the GA104-200 SKU for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. The GA104-200 GPU on the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti graphics card features 4864 CUDA Cores, 80 ROPs, clock speeds 1410 MHz base, and 1665 MHz boost. Based on the specs, the card should deliver an effective compute horsepower of 16.2 TFLOPs.
For memory, the graphics card will feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory which will be running across a 256-bit bus interface. The memory clock for the GDDR6 memory would be maintained at 1750 MHz or 14 Gbps effective which rounds up a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s. The pixel and texture fillrate are both reported at 133.2 GPixel/s & 674.3 GTexel/s, respectively. We expect the RTX 3060 Ti to land around $399 US in terms of pricing.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti?
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA107
|Ampere GA106?
|Ampere GA106?
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA102-150
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-250
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|2304
|3584
|3840
|4864
|5888
|7424
|8704
|10496
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|152 / 80
|184 / 96
|232 / 80
|272 / 96
|328 / 112
|328 / 112
|Tensor / RT Cores
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|152 / 38
|184 / 46
|232 / 58
|272 / 68
|328 / 82
|328 / 82
|Base Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|1410 MHz
|1500 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|TBA
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|1665 MHz
|1730 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|TBA
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|16.2 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|32.4 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|163 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|4 GB GDDR6?
|6 GB GDDR6?
|6 GB GDDR6?
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|10 GB GDDR6X?
|10 GB GDDR6X
|20 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|128-bit
|192-bit?
|192-bit?
|256-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|320-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|TBA
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|448 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|TBA
|760 Gbps
|760 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TGP
|90W?
|TBA
|TBA
|180W?
|220W
|320W?
|320W
|320W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$149?
|$199?
|$299?
|$399 US?
|$499 US
|$599 US?
|$699 US
|$899 US?
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|2021?
|2021?
|2021?
|November 2020?
|29th October
|Q4 2020?
|17th September
|January 2021?
|24th September
