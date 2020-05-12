HP Releases The HP EX900 Pro M.2 SSD

HP has released the HP EX900 Pro M.2 SSD line, this line of SSD features three different capacities of 256 GB, 512 GB, and a 1 TB model. This new line of seed makes use of a PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe 1.3 interface. This SSD also utilizes a PCIe Super Master control with a total of four Flash memory channels. The combination of these technologies allows this SSD to provide a max reading speed of 2,095 MB/s and a max writing speed of 1,965 MB/s.

The HP EX900 Pro M.2 SSD line utilizes a PCIe Gen3 x4 interface which allows this drive to feature a speed of up to 2,095 MB/s reading speed and a max writing speed of 1,965 MB/s for the 1 TB model, while the 500 GB model has a reading speed of 2,080 MB/s and a max writing speed of 1,800 MB/s. The smallest capacity drive features a max read speed of 1,960 MB/s, and a maximum write speed f 1,120 MB/s.

These SSDs utilize new 3D Flash Memory modules that feature a more dense storage architecture. This denser storage architecture brings higher performance and can provide up to 1 TB in capacity with the faster overall read/write speeds.

One unique feature of this SSD line is the independent cache, and this cache is separate from the rest of the storage. This separate cache allows smaller files to be transferred to the cache instead of to the drive itself, and this can reduce the constant reading and write to the drive itself. This feature can prolong the life of the SSD significantly.

These drives also feature an MTBF of up to 2,000,000 hours and come with a warranty. The warranty is for either five years or a certain amount of Terabytes written. The 256 GB model's warranty is up to 160 TBW ( TeraBytes Written ), the 512 GB model's warranty is up to 320 TBW, and the 1 TB model's warranty is up to 650 TBW.

Unforantly, HP has not released pricing or when these SSD's will be available.