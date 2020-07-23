GLOBAL FOUNDRIES Announces OpenAccess iPDK Libraries For Its 22FDX Platform – Done In Partnership With Synopsis, Mentor, And Keysight

GLOBAL FOUNDRIES today announced the release and distribution of OpenAccess iPDK libraries optimized for its 22FDX (22nm FD-SOI) platform. With its best-in-class performance, power consumption, and broad feature integration capability, GF’s differentiated 22FDX platform is the solution of choice for designers and innovators working in 5G mmWave, edge AI, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, satellite communications, security, and other applications.

Helps With Compatibility Amongst Different Design Tool Suites

The open-standard based iPDK offers the same level of functionality and performance as PDKs designed for specific vendor tools while helping enable interoperability and compatibility among different design tool suites. Tools including the Custom Compiler solution from Synopsys; TannerTM software solutions from Mentor, a Siemens business; PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) from Keysight Technologies; and any other tool supporting OpenAccess will now be able to use GF iPDK libraries for its 22FDX platform. GF’s iPDK will consist of OpenAccess technology files, symbols, component description format (CDF), TCL callbacks, net listing information, and PyCells. The 22FDX iPDK is released and available alongside other EDA-specific 22FDX PDK bundles.

“GlobalFoundries and Synopsys have a longstanding collaboration to enable mutual customers with open and interoperable EDA technology and IP for GlobalFoundries process nodes,” said Charles Matar, senior vice president of System Solutions and Ecosystem Enablement in the Design Group at Synopsys. “Extending the adoption of open standard-based interoperable PDK helps accelerate and broaden the ability of advanced IP and SoC teams to leverage GlobalFoundries’ 22FDX platform.”

“Keysight applauds GlobalFoundries for taking the important step of providing iPDK support for its 22FDX platform,” said Tom Lillig, General Manager of PathWave Software Solutions at Keysight Technologies. “The design community will benefit from the opportunity to shorten the product design-cycle for chips, as well as simulating chip performance, on 22FDX, with Keysight’s RFIC solutions for design and simulation in PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS), PathWave RFIC Design (GoldenGate), and RFPro. This announcement is further proof of the value of collaborative iPDKs to our industry.”