Former Halo Wars Head Leaves Creative Infinity to Become Vice President at Wizards of the Coast

Former Halo Wars boss, Dan Ayoub, has left Creative Infinity to join D&D: Dark Alliance developer, Wizards of the Coast.

As spotted by the Linkedin resume of the former Halo Wars head, he recently took on a new position at Wizards of the Coast as Vice President. Ayoub announced his new position yesterday.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President, Digital Product Development at Wizards of the Coast”, he wrote on Linkedin.

“My love for D&D and Magic goes back to my childhood, and they are genuinely the reason I make video games today; my childhood self is doing cartwheels somewhere”, Ayoub added. “Beyond giddy to work with this amazing team to develop some badass games.”

He worked at Microsoft for more than 11 years and fulfilled positions as producer and studio head at Halo studio, 343 Industries. Back in March of last year, he was appointed Vice President and General Manager at Halo Wars studio Creative Affinity.

No further details were shared on his resume, but his info mentions that he’s currently “making games at Wizards of the Coast/Hasbro.”

Back in 2020, the publisher announced that it’s building a new game studio, Archetype Entertainment. The development studio is being helmed by former BioWare veterans James Ohlen and Chad Robertson. Later on, it was announced that former Mass Effect writer, Drew Karpyshyn, also joined the studio.

"At Archetype, we believe there will always be a place for story-driven roleplaying games that put the player at the center of an epic personal narrative with impactful choices," reads the studio's website.

"We are building games that represent the diversity of our audience. We also believe that game studios should empower top developers and challenge them with ambitious projects that are shaped by a strong, clearly communicated creative vision."

It will be interesting to see on which titles Ayoub will be working at Wizards of the Coast. As always, we will keep you updated.