“DS2” Death Stranding Sequel Announced for PS5 with an Epic Trailer at The Game Awards

Note: This is a developing story. More info about DS2 will be added soon.

Almost as soon as Hideo Kojima’s last game Death Stranding shipped, rumors and speculation began to swirl about what he might be workin on next. Over the past couple of months, the picture has become clearer, as it seems Kojima is playing both sides of the console wars, making a cloud-native game for Xbox and Death Stranding 2 for PlayStation. Kojima has spent the last few weeks teasing actresses for the project, including Elle Fanning and Léa Seydoux from the first game.

Well, minutes ago during The Game Awards Kojima showed up to give his good buddy Geoff Keighley another exclusive, officially revealing his follow-up to Death Stranding 2, which it seems will simply be known at "DS2." The trailer features both Léa Seydoux's Fragile and Norman Reedus' Porter Bridges, and a whole bunch of imagery I won't pretend to fully understand for fans to pour over. You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

DS2 has been announced for PS5. A release window has yet to be revealed.