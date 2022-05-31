CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 Memory Now Available In Blistering Fast 6600 Mbps Flavor

CORSAIR revealed new kits for the DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 high-performance memory offering speeds up to 6,600 Mbps.

CORSAIR Unveils Its Fastest DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 Memory Kits, Up To 6600 Mbps Speeds

Currently, these DDR5 kits are the fastest memory available for purchase worldwide. Timings achieved reach speeds 32-39-39-76. The DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 is available in 2x16 GB and further breaks frequency walls with exceptional speeds and remains the state-of-the-art leader in performance.

The new high-frequency DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB comes in flavors of DDR5-6000, DDR5-6200, and DDR5-6400. With 6,600 MHz, DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB memory now clocks incredible speeds on any compatible systems leveraging 12th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Z690 motherboard chipsets, as seen on the ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-F and ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO. Speedy 32 CAS timing and tight 32-39-39-76 overall timings keep the DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB pushing enthusiast DRAM performance.









DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 promotes twelve bright addressable CAPELLIX LEDs individually per module for more radiant RGB illumination while lower power consumption than traditional RGB LEDs. The patented DHX cooling technique guarantees your modules can attain maximum speeds without unnecessary overheating, even at topping 6,600 MHz frequency levels.

Push the limits of performance with CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB Memory optimized for Intel®, taking advantage of higher frequencies and greater capacities of DDR5, precisely controlled via CORSAIR iCUE software.

Users can purchase CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6,600 MHz from the CORSAIR website is aggressively limited quantities. They may offer more in the future, but now is the prime time to step on board with the new memory kits from CORSAIR.

Specialist, high-specification motherboards such as the ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-F and ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO are required for DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6,600 MHz to reach its stated frequency. Not all 12th Generation Intel Core Processors support frequencies of 6,600 MHz. A top-binned Intel CORE i9-12900K is recommended to get 6,600 MHz.

Interested customers can refer to the CORSAIR website or contact their local CORSAIR sales or public relations representative for up-to-date availability and pricing information.

CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6,600 MHz Memory is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

Visit the CORSAIR website for more information about the CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6,600 MHz memory kits.

News Source: CORSAIR