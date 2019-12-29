Best Smartphone You Can Buy in 2019? Get OnePlus 7T for $477.99 [Saves $121]

OnePlus 7T sold like hot cakes over the Black Friday. This is the latest variant from OnePlus, probably the only Android phone maker that has been consistently delivering upgraded hardware packing it with updated software and somehow managing to receive raving reviews for all its products. While Black Friday promotions saw the prices go down to $457 in limited time deals, today's promo from Gearbest is offering this latest Android smartphone for $477.99 for a limited time.

Today's deal brings a discount of $121 on the very latest OnePlus 7T (128GB). 2019 brought us both the original OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro and then OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro. Featuring the highly talked about 90Hz refresh rate, OnePlus 7T brings a few small upgrades to OnePlus 7. The latest phone features a 6.55-inch screen, HDR 10+, Snapdragon 855 Plus, and an ultra-wide triple camera setup with 2X telephoto, Warp Charge 30T, along with other similar latest features.

Here is how to avail this discount on the latest OnePlus 7T:

Head over to this link for OP7T. Go to the cart by clicking on View My Cart. On the next screen, click on the Check Out button. Enter coupon code GBOP7T8128B in the Apply Coupon box in the lower-left corner (you need to be signed in to see this). Click on Place Order to move to the payment screen.

OP7T has received some amazing reviews in the short time that it has been in the public with Business Insider calling it the "best smartphone you can buy in 2019." It isn't surprising to see that despite delivering frequent upgrades, users are responding well to OnePlus 7T since this is probably the only flagship maker delivering not only up-to-date hardware but also pairing it with timely updated software.

Some of the top OnePlus 7T highlights:

Snapdragon 855 Plus 2.84GHz Octa Core

Adreno 640 GPU

6.55-inch optic AMOLED screen

Back camera setup: 48 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1/2", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS | 12 MP, f/2.2, 51mm (telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom | 16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide), AF]

Front camera: 16 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1", 1.0µm, Auto-HDR, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS

3800mAh battery

30W Warp flash charge

Android 10

Head over to this link to get OnePlus 7T 128GB international variant for just $477.99 with code GBOP7T8128B.