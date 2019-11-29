  ⋮  

Best Digital Black Friday PC Games Deals from Green Man Gaming

By
2 hours ago
Digital Black Friday PC Games deals

The day of discounts has come and gamers are scouring the Web to get the best digital Black Friday PC games deals. Green Man Gaming has an excellent selection of discounts and on top of that, they are also giving away five games (in partnership with Intel) if you purchase one from the list below.

Note that the prices in the list include US dollars, Canadian dollars and Australian dollars, in this order.

Age of Wonders: Planetfall 40% £25.32 €30.14 $30.14 $34.36 $42.18
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey 55% £14.85 €18.00 $18.00 $22.50 $26.98
Assassin's Creed Odyssey 59% £20.25 €24.30 $24.30 $32.40 $36.43
Borderlands 3 40% £30.14 €36.17 $36.17 $47.64 $54.24
Civilization VI Platinum 64% £37.04 €42.92 $42.92 $53.27 $61.29
Far Cry 5 77% £11.25 €13.50 $13.50 $18.00 $20.24
GTA V 55% £11.25 €13.50 $13.50 $13.50 $21.58
Hell Let Loose 32% £16.99 €20.39 $20.39 $23.11 $29.21
Imperator: Rome 40% £21.10 €24.11 $24.11 $27.43 $34.34
MORDHAU 25% £17.84 €18.74 $22.49 $25.49 $32.21
Red Dead Redemption 2 26% £40.47 €44.15 $44.15 $58.87 $66.20
The Outer Worlds 33% £33.74 €40.49 $40.49 $53.99 $60.72
Tropico 6 41% £23.79 €29.74 $29.74 $33.91 $41.62
Wreckfest 60% £14.00 €16.00 $16.00 $16.00 $23.98

 

Here's how it works:

During this promotion certain products will be eligible for 5 free games, eligible products will be indicated by a +5 corner flag.

Screenshot_2019-11-21_at_11.05.11.png

Upon purchase, you'll be given a code for an Intel Starter Pack. This code can be redeemed here, from this redemption site, you will be able to select 5 games from a selection of games, these free games are available whilst stocks last and may be subject to change at any time.

The Black Friday sale will end on the 3rd December 2019, all discounts and promotional content are whilst stocks last.

 Restrictions

Due to regional restrictions we are unable to offer the 5 free games in the Intel Starter Pack to the following regions:

  • China
  • Turkey
  • Russia
  • Argentina
  • India

Intel Starter Pack codes - Maximum of 2 code redemptions per customer.

The selection of random bundled games varies a lot depending on availability. Users who already took advantage of it reported that it can include games such as Arizona Sunshine, Killing Floor Incursion, Rockband VR, Sprint Vector, Star Trek Bridge Crew, Warhammer: The End Times Vermintide.

The best digital Black Friday PC games deals don't end with the list above, anyway. Below you can find plenty of great titles that are heavily discounted, too, though they won't come with any extra games.

Alan Wake Collectors Edition 75% £3.87 €4.20 $5.00 $6.65 $7.06
American Fugitive 57% £7.65 €8.50 $8.50 $9.69 $12.30
Autonauts 36% £11.47 €12.74 $12.74 $14.53 $18.46
BATTLETECH Mercenary Collection 55% £31.50 €40.50 $40.50 $46.35 $58.48
Capcom Beat Em Up Bundle 49% £8.15 €10.19 $10.19 $13.76 $15.27
Cities: Skylines 78% £5.17 €6.30 $6.75 $7.42 $9.66
Creed: Rise to Glory 66% £8.09 €8.50 $10.20 $11.56 $14.60
Crying Suns 32% £13.25 €14.27 $16.99 $19.71 $24.45
Dungeons 3 83% £5.10 €7.65 $6.80 $7.48 $9.68
Jackbox Party Pack 6 36% £15.17 €15.93 $19.12 $21.67 $27.38
Kerbal Space Program 77% £6.75 €9.00 $9.00 $9.90 $10.35
Marvel vs Capcom Infinite 70% £9.81 €11.90 $11.90 $14.87 $16.35
Monster Sanctuary 32% £9.51 €10.87 $12.23 $13.93 $17.65
OKAMI HD 57% £6.80 €8.50 $8.50 $10.62 $12.73
Onimusha Warlords 49% £8.15 €10.19 $10.19 $13.76 $15.27
Overcooked! 2 49% £10.19 €11.72 $12.74 $14.78 $18.33
Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney Trilogy 43% £17.08 €17.08 $17.08 $22.77 $22.75
Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition 57% £17.00 €21.25 $21.25 $28.26 $29.99
Shadows: Awakening 79% £7.44 €8.50 $8.50 $9.67 $12.10
South Park: The Fractured but Whole 82% £9.00 €10.80 $10.80 $14.40 $16.19
SpellForce 3 67% £13.20 €16.50 $16.50 $18.15 $23.08
