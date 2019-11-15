Earlier this week Apple announced that its 2019 Mac Pro workstation will be up for sale in December, after having showcased the machine back in June. The Mac Pro is Apple's long overdue upgrade to its controversial workstation which initially had an awkward design. Soon after the MacPro was launched, a report from the Wall Street Journal claimed that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will assemble the product in China.

This caused a strong reaction from President Donald Trump and later, Apple released a press release stating that its latest workstation will be assembled in the US. Now, Reuters has learned that Apple's CEO Tim Cook and President Trump will visit the company's assembly facilities in Texas next week on Wednesday.

Apple CEO Tim Cook & President Donald Trump To Visit Company's Assembly Facilities In Texas Next Week

The joint visit by Apple's CEO and America's President will highlight Apple's commitment to keeping jobs inside the United States and the President's efforts to do so being successful. Three people have confirmed that the pair will visit Apple's facilities in Texas, and we believe that the plant that they will visit is the one assembling the 2019 Mac Pro.

The President has been one of Apple's strongest critics for not using US homeland for iPhone production. Apple's biggest product, the iPhone, is assembled by Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn in Shenzen, China. President Trump believes that if Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) were to shift production back to the US, then the company will employ more Americans and boost the economy.

Apple's Mac Pro has a $5,999 starting price tag in a combination that features an octa-core Intel Xeon processor, 256GB SSD storage and 32GB RAM. The machine can go as high as a 28-core Xeon processor coupled with 1.5TB of RAM and 4TB of SSD storage. Its design also allows the Mac Pro's chassis to maximize airflow. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) states that more than a dozen US companies will manufacture components for the Mac Pro, as it continues to assemble the product inside the US.

Whether expensive workstations such as the Mac Pro and notebooks such as the MacBook will help the company with revenue growth is uncertain. The Cupertino tech giant is facing a decline in its iPhone sales, and the company is yet to find a permanent solution to this problem. Whether its changes to the iPhone this year have worked will be clear once Apple's first-quarter 2020 results are out.

Until then, stay tuned and let us know what you think in the comments section below. We'll keep you updated on the latest.