Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.2.2, Downgrade No Longer Possible – Jailbreak Still Possible

Apple released iOS 13.2.3 a few weeks ago, offering more stability and performance enhancements to the platform. With that said, the company has stopped signing iOS 13.2.2 today. What this means is that if you have updated to the current iOS 13.2.3 build, you can no longer downgrade to the previous iOS 13.2.2 build anymore. While the news might not be of great use for everyone, but jailbreak users do pay a boatload of attention to what version is being signed. Let's dive on to see some more details on Apple not signing iOS 13.2.2 and what it means with respect to the Checkra1n jailbreak tool.

Apple No Longer Signing iOS 13.2.2, Downgrade from iOS 13.2.3 impossible But No Need to Worry About it

As we have mentioned earlier, Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.2.2, making it impossible to downgrade from iOS 13.2.3. The current build brings a number of additions to the table, including several bug fixes and stability improvements that were not addressed in the previous build. Henceforth, most users would not look to downgrade.

On the other hand, users looking to jailbreak their iPhone or iPad might want to downgrade if there is no tool released for the current build. As of now, there is absolutely no need to worry about it. Checkra1n jailbreak for iOS 13.2.3 has been released and users can download it if they wish to jailbreak their device. The latest Checkra1n jailbreak v0.9.6 arrives just in time before Apple stopped signing iOS 13.2.2.

If you're on the latest iOS 13.2.3 build, use the Checkra1n jailbreak v0.9.6 to jailbreak your device. You can download the Checkra1n jailbreak for iOS 13.2.3 from their official website. If you're unfamiliar, here's how to jailbreak your iPhone using the Checkra1n jailbreak tool.

There will be more to the story, so be sure to stay tuned in for more details on the subject. This is all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on Apple not signing iOS 13.2.2? Are you looking to jailbreak your iPhone or iPad using the Checkra1n jailbreak tool based on the Checkm8 exploit? Let us know in the comments.