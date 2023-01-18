Apple Announces New Full-Size HomePod With an Identical Design, $299 Price Tag, More

Today, Apple has seen fit to announce the second generation of its full-sized HomePod. The first-generation HomePod was discontinued two years ago without an upgrade. Up until today, Apple was only selling its smaller HomePod mini. The latest model comes with improved home features, new sensors, and much more. Check out more details below.

Apple announces second-generation HomePod with new sensors, improvements in design, a $299 price tag, and more

The latest model features the same design as the first-generation model and comes in two color options - White and Midnight. It features the acoustically transparent mesh fabric with a touch surface on top that lights up from one end to the other. The major design change brought forward with the latest model is that the top surface illuminates similar to the HomePod mini.

While the midnight color looks surprisingly similar to the previous space gray color option, Apple says that it is new and made from a 100 percent recycled mesh fabric with a color-matched power cable. As for the specifications, the HomePod features seven tweeters which are up from five tweeters in the original HoemPod. Additionally, the new variant is powered by the S7 chip compared to the S5 chip in the HomePod mini and A8 chip in the original full-size HomePod.

Developing ...