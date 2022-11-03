AMD Unveils FSR 3 With Fluid Motion Frame Technology, Double The FPS In Games Versus FSR 2 & Launch in 2023

AMD has officially announced its next-generation FiedlityFX Super Resolution technology known as FSR 3 which comes with Fluid Motion Frame Tech.

AMD FSR 3 Official, Comes With Fluid Motion Frame Technology With Double The Gaming Performance, Launching In 2023

AMD FSR 3 is said to combine the best temporal super-resolution technology and the brand new Fluid Motion Frame technology that delivers more FPS in games by increasing performance when games are run with heavily demanding settings. The technology is set to launch in 2023 in various games and applications.

In terms of performance, AMD's FSR 3 will deliver up to twice the performance increase over FSR 2 at 4K resolution.

Additionally, AMD also showcased a demo of Beckoning, a short film that Sava Zivkovic & his team were able to create with FSR 3 in just four months. The demo showcased was running smooth and showcased great visuals while running Unreal Engine 5.