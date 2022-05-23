AMD Ryzen 7 7800X With 8 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ Desktop CPU Installation Video Guide

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X featuring 8 Zen 4 cores has shown up in an AM5 Desktop CPU installation video guide published by MSI.

MSI Shows How To Install An AMD Ryzen 7000 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU On The AM5 'LGA 1718' Socket Motherboard

The video is an installation reference guide for PC builders who are looking forward to buying the AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU and a next-generation AM5 motherboard featuring the LGA 1718 socket. The video shows an entry-level motherboard, most probably based on the B650 chipset, & an unreleased AMD Ryzen 'Raphael' CPU.

The CPU '100-000000665' has shown up in leaks before and should feature 8 cores and 16 threads. This should most definitely be the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X CPU but it is currently in an ES (engineering) state. The installation process is pretty straightforward, the latch needs to be removed to open up the socket cover itself and you have to match the notches which are positioned vertically on both sides of the socket with the ones on the CPU. Then all you have to do is latch the socket in place & the socket cover lid should pop off. It is a similar installation process as Intel's LGA socketed CPUs.

The same process has to be repeated for the removal of the CPU. It also revealed that the thermal paste spreads evenly across all four sides of the IHS but applying too much thermal paste may end up spilling over the substrate and the several capacitors on AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs. Now this isn't harmful by any means but cleaning it up for future installations might end up being a real hectic work.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Rumored Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Core Clock (SC Max) TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 5.4 GHz 105-170W ~$750 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 or 12/24 5.3 GHz 105-170W ~$600 US AMD Ryzen 7 7800X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 5.2 GHz 105W ~$450 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 5.1 GHz 65W ~$300 US

News Source: Olrak