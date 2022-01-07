Alleged AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Zen 4’ 32 Core & 16 Core Desktop CPUs Spotted

AMD's next-generation Ryzen 7000 'Zen 4' desktop CPUs have allegedly been spotted over at the MilkyWay@Home database.

AMD's Next-Gen Ryzen 7000 'Zen 4' Desktop CPUs Allegedly Spotted, Include 32 Core & 16 Core Variants

The MilkyWay@Home project utilizes the BOINC platform to harness volunteered computing resources, creating a highly accurate three-dimensional model of the Milky Way galaxy. There are several AMD & Intel CPU-powered systems that are offering their processing power to the project but it looks like someone in AMD's engineering labs might've run the project on an unreleased Zen 4 powered Ryzen 7000 CPU.

According to BenchLeaks, two chips, the AMD Eng Sample: 100-000000665-21_N [Family 25 Model 96 Stepping 0] and the AMD Eng Sample: 100-000000666-21_N [Family 25 Model 96 Stepping 0] have been spotted in the MilkyWay@Home database. The first one is a 32 core part while the 2nd one is a 16 core part.

According to BenchLeaks, the CPUID of these chips identify them as AMD Raphael ES CPUs so these are very early samples that we are looking at. While there is no other detail mentioned in the database, both CPUs do carry 1024 KB of cache while the Ryzen 9 5950X carries 512 KB cache in the same benchmark. This is the L2 cache per core and it looks like AMD has doubled that for their upcoming Zen 4 chips. A recent Zen 4 die layout did point out to 1 MB L2 cache shared between the 'Priority' & 'backup' cores. More on that here.

Based on the core count, the 32 core would be the successor to the current flagship, the 16 core Ryzen 9 5950X (presumably the Ryzen 9 7950X) while the 16 core would be the successor to the 12 core Ryzen 9 5900X (presumably the Ryzen 9 7900X). There are also some performance numbers though take them with a grain of salt as they vary significantly between each SKU.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs: Zen 4 Core Architecture, AM5 Platform For 2H 2022

Whether or not AMD's Vermeer-X would be a success is a matter of timing as the chip will launch just a few quarters prior to the launch of AMD's next main upgrade to the Ryzen platform and this is a big one. Enter Raphael, the next-generation of Ryzen Desktop CPUs featuring the Zen 4 core architecture which utilizes the brand new 5nm process technology and is supported by an all-new AM5 platform.

AMD even showcased a working prototype of its Ryzen 7000 series Zen 4 CPU running at 5 GHz across all cores in Halo Infinite.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

28 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

The next-generation Zen 4 based Ryzen Desktop CPUs will be codenamed Raphael and will replace the Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs that are codenamed, Vermeer. From the information we currently have, Raphael CPUs will be based on the 5nm Zen 4 core architecture & will feature 6nm I/O dies in a chiplet design. AMD has hinted at upping the core counts of its next-gen mainstream desktop CPUs so we can expect a slight bump from the current max of 16 cores and 32 threads.

The brand new Zen 4 architecture is rumored to deliver up to 25% IPC gain over Zen 3 and hit clock speeds of around 5 GHz. AMD's upcoming Ryzen 3D V-Cache chips based on the Zen 3 architecture will be featuring stacked chiplets so that design is expected to be carried over to AMD's Zen 4 line of chips too.

As for TDP requirements, the AMD AM5 CPU platform will feature six different segments starting with the flagship 170W CPU class which is recommended for Liquid coolers (280mm or higher). It looks like this will be an aggressively clocked chip with higher voltages and with CPU overclocking support. This segment is followed by 120W TDP CPUs which are recommended to utilize a high-performance air-cooler. Interestingly, the 45-105W variants are listed as SR1/SR2a/SR4 thermal segments which means they would require standard heatsink solutions when running in a stock configuration so not much else is required to keep them cool.

As the images reveal, the AMD Ryzen Raphael Desktop CPUs will feature a perfect square shape (45x45mm) but will house a very chonky integrated heat spreader or IHS. The particular reasoning behind it being so dense is unknown but it could be to balance out the thermal load across multiple chiplets or some entirely another purpose. The sides are similar to the IHS featured on the Intel Core-X line of HEDT CPUs.

As for the platform itself, the AM5 motherboards will feature the LGA1718 socket which is going to last quite some time. The platform will feature DDR5-5200 memory, 28 PCIe lanes, more NVMe 4.0 & USB 3.2 I/O, and may also ship with native USB 4.0 support. There will be at least two 600-series chipsets for AM5 initially, the X670 flagship and B650 mainstream. The X670 chipset motherboards are expected to feature both PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 memory support but due to an increase in size, it is reported that ITX boards will only feature B650 chipsets.

The Raphael Ryzen Desktop CPUs are also expected to feature RDNA 2 onboard graphics which means that just like Intel's mainstream desktop lineup, AMD's mainstream lineup will also feature iGPU graphics support. In regards to how many GPU cores there will be on the new chips, rumors say anywhere from 2-4 (128-256 cores). This will be lesser than the RDNA 2 CU count featured on the soon-to-be-released Ryzen 6000 APUs 'Rembrandt' but enough to keep Intel's Iris Xe iGPUs at bay.







The Zen 4 based Raphael Ryzen CPUs aren't expected till late 2022 so there's still a lot of time left in the launch. The lineup will compete against Intel's Raptor Lake 13th Gen Desktop CPU lineup.

AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

AMD CPU Family Codename Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Platform Chipset Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Ryzen 1000 Summit Ridge 14nm (Zen 1) 8/16 95W AM4 300-Series DDR4-2677 Gen 3.0 2017 Ryzen 2000 Pinnacle Ridge 12nm (Zen +) 8/16 105W AM4 400-Series DDR4-2933 Gen 3.0 2018 Ryzen 3000 Matisse 7nm (Zen 2) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2019 Ryzen 5000 Vermeer 7nm (Zen 3) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2020 Ryzen 6000 Warhol? 7nm (Zen 3D) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-4800 Gen 5.0 2022 Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge 3nm (Zen 5)? TBA TBA AM5 700-Series? DDR5-5000? Gen 5.0 2023