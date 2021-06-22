Owner Who Accidentally Swallowed an AirPod in His Sleep Explains How a Doctor Managed to Remove It

We have had our fair share of people accidentally swallowing an AirPod by mistake. On one occasion, the owner did not realize this until the X-ray arrived, and in one instance, an adolescent managed to ingest one of the wireless earbuds. The latest tale revolves around one person who erroneously swallowed his AirPod as he slept while watching a movie and shares his experience on how his doctor, who was genuinely concerned about what happened, successfully removed it.

AirPods Owner Realized That Something Was Not Right, in the Middle of the Night

Brad Gauthier, a resident of Worcester, Massachusetts, says that he has a habit of watching movies on his phone as he goes to sleep. Within 10 minutes of the opening credits, he dozed off but woke up in the middle of the night to fetch a drink of water, and that was when the first bad sign emanated.

“Still barely awake, I padded to the bathroom for a sip of water, but couldn’t swallow properly. My throat filled with water, but it wouldn’t go down – I had to lean over the sink and let the water drain out. It was bizarre and alarming, but I was so tired that I just went back to bed.”

In the morning, Gauthier was searching for his other AirPod, but could not find it, and since the battery of the AirPod died, he could not locate it using Find My AirPod. Later, the owner’s son suggested that he might have swallowed it.

“While I cleared the snow, Heather and my son, Owen, searched the bedroom thoroughly, even lifting the mattress. “Hey,” Owen said, “perhaps you swallowed it in your sleep?” We all laughed, but a couple of minutes later, after another mouthful of water came straight back up, we started to wonder if he might be on to something. I had also become aware of a faint pressure in the middle of my chest – just a mild discomfort, nothing that would usually have caused concern. But the evidence was starting to add up.”

Later, when Brad visited the doctor, the latter was in doubt that he had swallowed it but perform an X-ray regardless. It turns out he did swallow it, but it was no laughing matter, and this incident could have resulted in some medical complications.

“The AirPod seemed to be wedged firmly into the side of my oesophagus, but there was still a possibility it could block an airway. If ingested, it could either pass harmlessly through my system, or lodge in my intestines, which would mean surgery. There was also a slight possibility that the device might rupture, and I didn’t want to try digesting a lithium-ion battery. Heather drove me to the endoscopy centre, where the AirPod was got back out via my mouth using a tube with a lasso attachment. It was extremely uncomfortable, but I was sedated and so only half awake. A few minutes later, I was given the AirPod in a neat little bag.”

The AirPod was surprisingly working perfectly after it was retrieved, but the microphone is less reliable now that it had been ingested. This incident should serve as a caution to those that own a pair of these, and it is advised that after using them, both AirPods should be safely tucked in the charging case that they came with.

